Sandy Springs porch pirate caught on doorbell cam

Sandy Springs Police are searching for a porch pirate who was caught on camera stealing a mail package.

According to Sandy Spring Police, a woman went to the door of the victim’s home with a box of chocolate and pretended as if she was waiting for someone to come to the door.

She then started looking through the window of the home before taking a package from the front porch. The women later returned to the home and acted like she was leaving a note. But ultimately, nothing was returned to the front porch.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity should contact Det. T. Wilson at twilson@sandyspringsga.gov or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.