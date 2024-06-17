'Got her!': Sandy Springs police officer saves elderly dog trapped in pond

A new video shows a Sandy Springs police officer saving an elderly dog from a deep pond.

Officials say on April 4, the dog's owner called the police saying that the poor pooch had fallen into a deep pond, and she couldn't lift him out.

The officer arrived at the scene quickly and, with the help of a neighbor, was able to get the big fella out of the pond without any harm.

"Got her," the officer is heard saying as the two men rescue the dog.

Sandy Springs police say the dog weighed around 90 pounds.