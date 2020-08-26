Sandy Springs police investigate deadly hit and run on GA 400

Sandy Springs police are working to learn the identity of the woman who was hit and killed during a traffic crash along GA 400.

According to investigators, a pedistrian was found dead after being struck by a vechile in the northbound lanes on GA 400 near Spalding Drive on July 19.

Witnesses told Sandy Springs Police Traffic Investigators the car left the scene after hitting the victim.

Police later identified and arrested 34 year old Hugo Rodriguez-Perez.

Hugo Rodriguez-Perez (Sandy Springs Police Department)

Investigators determineded a 2007 Honda Civic was used to hit the victim.

Rodriguez-Perez was charged with felony vehicular homicide in the first degree and felony hit and run. Authorites said more charges are possible as they invesitgation continues.

The victim is described by police as a black woman in her 30's with short blonde dyed-hair.

Anyone with information on the vicitim's identity is asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department's Traffic Investigation Unit at 770-551-6915.

