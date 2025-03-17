Sandy Springs Police introduces unlikely new K9 officer

article

The Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) has welcomed a new recruit to its K-9 unit, but there’s a twist—he’s not a dog. He’s a goat.

Meet K-9 Jumper, the department’s newest (and possibly most unpredictable) crime-fighting companion. Unlike traditional K-9 officers, Jumper is hoofing it into the force with a special skill set that includes narcotics detection, apprehension, head-butting, and, naturally, jumping.

While some might question how a goat ended up on a K-9 unit, SSPD seems fully committed to the idea (we've reached out to them to verify this isn't a joke). Jumper’s impressive vertical leap and hard-headed determination are expected to give criminals a run for their money—literally. If you thought running from the cops was tough before, try doing it with a high-flying goat on your tail.

SSPD has yet to confirm whether Jumper will also serve as an expert lawn mower, but one thing is certain: Sandy Springs just got a whole lot more entertaining. Welcome to the force, K-9 Jumper!