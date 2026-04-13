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Sandy Springs officer’s kind gesture goes viral

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 13, 2026 11:56am EDT
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta
Sandy Springs officer gives Jordans to young man

Sandy Springs officer gives Jordans to young man

A Sandy Springs officer's act of kindness is going viral. The officer recently gave a pair of Jordan tennis shoes to a young, homeless man the officer met in a parking lot. 

The Brief

    • Sandy Springs officer’s act of kindness captured on body cam goes viral.
    • Video shows officer helping a young man during parking lot encounter.
    • Police say moment highlights importance of community and compassion.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Sandy Springs police officer is gaining attention after a heartfelt moment caught on camera went viral.

What we know:

The encounter happened April 3 in what appeared to be a parking lot and was recorded on the officer’s body camera. Video shows the officer retrieving an item from his trunk and giving it to a young man, who responded with clear gratitude.

Before leaving, the officer shared encouraging words, and the young man promised to pay the kindness forward.

Sandy Springs Police say the moment is a reminder of the importance of supporting one another and building community through compassion.

The Source

  • Information for the above came from a post on social media by the Sandy Springs Police Department. 

Sandy SpringsNews