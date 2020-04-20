Sandy Springs neighbors start new food pantry organization during COVID-19 pandemic

Staying at home due to the pandemic has been a challenge for many.

One of those challenges is being able to put food on the table due to a lack of income.

A group of neighbors in Cobb County have come up with a solution to try and help those who are struggling.

Jennifer Barnes and Erin Olivier started the "Sandy Springs Solidarity Pop Up Food Pantry."

Organizers say Sandy Springs Middle School PTO piloted the first panty at Samad Grill on Roswell Road to serve the schools in North Sandy Springs.

The Barnes Young Team joined in to create the second pantry at Under the Cork Tree in The Prado to serve the Southern Sandy Springs.

The organization is entirely volunteer ran and depends on donations to help feed families.

Solidarity Sandy Springs serves about 150 people a day, and they want to be sure they can sustain that number.

