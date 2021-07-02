Sandy Springs firefighters share photos of black bear being relocated

article

The black bear that has been spotted by many Sandy Springs homeowners over the past week has been relocated.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department shared photos of the bear resting comfortably on one of its stretchers. Firefighters said they were called out to a 911 call reporting the bear. Those firefighters, along with officials from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, were able to tranquilize the bear and safely remove him from the city.

Officials had received dozens of calls from residents reporting seeing the bear over the past week. Experts believe he came down from north Georgia after larger bears chased him from the area.

Video shared with FOX 5 shows the bear coming into the backyard, standing up on its hind legs, and going after one bird feeder after another. At one point, he decides to make himself right at home in the backyard.

DNR believes the bear is about 125 to 150 pounds.

Sandy Springs firefighters help to relocate a black bear which had wondered into the city on July 2. 2021. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)

Officials advise anyone who sees a bear to leave it alone and give him plenty of space.

Experts also say it is a good idea to limit the amount of pet food left outside, take down any birdfeeders, and lock up the trash if one has been spotted nearby.

Firefighters in Sandy Springs with the help of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources tranquilize a bear on July 2, 2021. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)

