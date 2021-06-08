San Jose mother arrested after body of 7-year-old son found in Las Vegas

article

A 35-year-old mother from San Jose has been arrested after the body of her 7-year-old son was found in Las Vegas.

An FBI task force arrested Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, at a hotel in eastern Denver not far from Interstate 70, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

"We are all relieved that we were able to get her into custody so quickly," said Spencer, the homicide lieutenant who has made nearly daily pleas for public help to identify the boy, Liam Husted, since his body was found May 28 on a trail in Mountain Springs, Nevada.

She was last seen at a Denver area hotel on May 31 after she checked into a hotel alone, authorities said.

Spencer said Las Vegas police detectives were on the way to Denver to interview Rodriguez.

She will be booked into an area jail pending extradition to Las Vegas, police said.

Police have not yet revealed an apparent motive or provided any evidence linking Rodriguez to the death, other than the two of them were on a road trip together. Police also have not said how the young boy died.

Efforts to immediately reach Rodriguez were not immediately successful.

KTVU spoke with either a family or friend of Rodriguez's, who answered the phone but wouldn't discuss the situation.

Las Vegas Police Lt. Raymond Spencer said he received a phone call last week from a sergeant with the San Jose Police Department about a missing person case in the Bay Area that could be linked to the case in Las Vegas.

Undated photo of Liam Husted.

Liam and Rodriguez left San Jose on May 24, Spencer said, adding that their dark blue 2007 Dodge Caliber was packed full of belongings. The father did not contact authorities until June 1.

"The father did not feel that his son was in harm’s way," Spencer said, adding that the father is not a suspect. "Not trying to get the mother into trouble, he did not want to file any type of charges or anything."

The mother and son were seen May 26 in two Southern California cities, Laguna Beach and Victorville, Spencer said, before they arrived in Las Vegas.

Police believe Liam’s body was left after dark May 27 or early May 28 hidden behind a bush at a trailhead off State Route 160, the main highway between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump.

Police learned since Monday where the mother and son stayed in the Las Vegas area, but Spencer declined Tuesday to describe the place or what investigators found there.

A family friend of Liam's mother told police that she had not seen Rodriguez or the young boy in over two weeks.

The family friend said she saw a composite sketch of John "Little Zion" Doe that was featured in news coverage and believed it resembled the little boy, according to police.

The woman went to San Jose police late last week to share what information she knew.

A Las Vegas detective flew to San Jose to retrieve some of the boy's personal belongings, clothing, and a pillow, for forensic scientists to obtain DNA evidence.

On Monday, forensic scientists positively identified the body found as Liam's.

Liam's family told KTVU that he was a very sweet boy.

"We are devastated. Liam was a happy, sweet, innocent child who adored his father. It is a complete tragedy," the boy's grandfather Chris Husted said in a statement. "Liam was a special needs child, at a disadvantage and dependent on others' kindness. Unfortunately, his mother took that away."

A former neighbor in San Jose said the family kept to themselves and she never saw any trouble.

"He was just a little boy, he seemed sweet to me," said Elaine Minnelli. "It’s horrific."

KTVU's Azenith Smith and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.