Sacramento church shooting leaves 5 dead, including 3 children

Authorities say a man shot and killed his three children, one other person and then turned the gun on himself at a church in Sacramento, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Officials said law enforcement officers swarmed an Arden-Arcade neighborhood around 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. Deputies responded to a church in the area where they found five people dead.

The victims included three children under the age of 15. The identity of the other victim wasn't immediately known.

Investigators said the shooter killed his three children, and one other person. He then turned the gun on himself.

Sgt. Rod Grassman said he didn't know if the family members belonged to the church.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said they were monitoring the shooting and working with law enforcement. On Twitter they said they were thinking of the community and the parishioners in the aftermath of this "horrific event."