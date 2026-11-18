She’s been called the "Mother of the Disability Rights Movement"—and now, the incredible story of Judy Heumann and her groundbreaking 1977 sit-in protest is streaming on screens around the world.

The acclaimed drama "Being Heumann" is streaming globally on Apple TV and stars Ruth Madeley as Heumann, who led the longest occupation of a federal building in American history. The goal of the protest was to push enforcement of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, protecting the rights of people with disabilities.

"I knew about her as the icon," says Madeley about Heumann. "But I think one of the privileges of being entrusted with this role is that I got to learn more about her as a person."

Although Judy Heumann went on to a long career as an advocate for people with disabilities, the famous 504 Sit-in happened early in her life.

"She wasn’t the polished, formidable political advocate that she went on to be," says Madeley. "She was a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn who decided to storm a building with 100 disabled people. She didn’t know what she was doing, and she was figuring it out along the way. And thank God, right?"

"Being Heumann" was directed and co-written by Siân Heder (of the Academy Award-winning "CODA"), and stars a large cast of actors with disabilities.

"This has never been done before on this scale, with this many disabled creatives," says Madeley of the film. "So, we were all learning how to take care of each other."

To hear more from actress Ruth Madeley, click the video player in this article.