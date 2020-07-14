Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of possible infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital in Baltimore early this morning for the treatment of a possible infection.

A news release says Ginsburg was evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C. on Monday night after she reportedly experienced a fever and chills.

On Tuesday afternoon, she underwent an endoscopic procedure at The Johns Hopkins Hospital to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last summer, according to the release.

Ginsburg will stay in the hospital for a few more days to receive more treatment. She is currently resting comfortably.