RUNOFF RESULTS: Cobb County Commission Dist. 2 Democratic special election

The Brief Former Georgia Rep. Erick Allen is poised to be the new Democratic commissioner representing District 2. It appears he beat his opponent, Jaha V. Howard, by 464 votes. There were 3,455 total votes cast in this special runoff election. 3,452 were considered for the results.



The results are in. Cobb County will have a new Democratic commissioner representing District 2.

What we know:

As of 9:30 p.m., all precincts had finished counting ballots in the special runoff election.

In the end, it appears Erick Allen came out on top over Jaha V. Howard.

See the results broken down here.

By the numbers:

3,455 ballots were cast

3,452 of them were used for published results

1,974 voters stopped by a polling site in-person on March 11

35 voted by absentee ballot

1,443 took advantage of advance voting

No one used a provisional ballot

Who is Erick Allen?

Dig deeper:

Erick Allen is a retired Christian Methodist Episcopal pastor from Nashville, Tennessee. He moved to Atlanta in 2002, and eventually found his way to the Vinings area.

He served in the Georgia House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023, representing District 40.

In 2022, he ran for office as the lieutenant governor of Georgia, losing the Democratic Primary nomination to Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall. He was then elected Chair of the Cobb County Democrats.

Allen has worked as a management consultant and is a proud husband and father.