RUNOFF RESULTS: Cobb County Commission Dist. 2 Democratic special election
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The results are in. Cobb County will have a new Democratic commissioner representing District 2.
What we know:
As of 9:30 p.m., all precincts had finished counting ballots in the special runoff election.
In the end, it appears Erick Allen came out on top over Jaha V. Howard.
See the results broken down here.
By the numbers:
- 3,455 ballots were cast
- 3,452 of them were used for published results
- 1,974 voters stopped by a polling site in-person on March 11
- 35 voted by absentee ballot
- 1,443 took advantage of advance voting
- No one used a provisional ballot
Who is Erick Allen?
Dig deeper:
Erick Allen is a retired Christian Methodist Episcopal pastor from Nashville, Tennessee. He moved to Atlanta in 2002, and eventually found his way to the Vinings area.
He served in the Georgia House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023, representing District 40.
In 2022, he ran for office as the lieutenant governor of Georgia, losing the Democratic Primary nomination to Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall. He was then elected Chair of the Cobb County Democrats.
Allen has worked as a management consultant and is a proud husband and father.
The Source: This information was confirmed by Cobb County's official election results site (linked) and former Rep. Erick Allen's campaign website.