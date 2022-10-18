Royal family gives actor Daniel Craig same honor as his character James Bond

article

They say life imitates art, and perhaps it's true because the Royal Family just gave actor Daniel Craig the same honor held by his character ‘James Bond’.

It was announced via Twitter.

Princess Anne from the British royal family bestowed The Order of St. Michael and St. George upon Craig for "his outstanding contribution to film and theatre."

It just so happens that '007 carries the same distinction.

That's not the only thing Craig has in common with the fictional character.

In 2021, when "No Time To Die"--the last movie in which Craig played Bond--premiered, he was named an honorary officer of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy. Fans know that Bond is a Royal Navy commander in the movies.

Craig received this newest honor more than 200 years after it was founded. The Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George is a British order of chivalry. It is appointed to those who have lent services important to Commonwealth or foreign nations.

In Craig's case, those important services have been his contributions to the role of the suave, secret spy.

Prior to Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Sept. 8, she named the actor on her annual New Year's honors list.

Her daughter, Princess Anne, held the first group investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle since her death to present the medal.