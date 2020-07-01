Royal Caribbean announces cancelation of cruises through mid-September

article

Royal Caribbean International announced on Wednesday that they are suspending all sailings through September 15, 2020.

They said that they hope to resume operations on September 16.

MORE NEWS: Florida doctor: Infections will rise for weeks to come

However, some cruises will be left out when operations resume, including:

Canada and Bermuda sailings until October 31, 2020.

Voyager of the Seas sailings until September 30, 2020.

Odyssey of the Seas sailings from November 5, 2020 through April 17, 2021

To reschedule or cancel your trip, see guidance from Royal Caribbean on their website.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.