Roswell youth rowers make history at national championships

After a history-making performance at the 2022 USRowing Youth National Championships in June, Roswell’s St. Andrew Rowing Club is on course for a bright — and very fast — future!

St. Andrew Rowing Club was formed back in 1988 by Georgia Tech’s rowing program as a way to cultivate the next generation of competitive rowers in metro Atlanta. Club organizers say a perfect way to introduce new athletes to the sport and to set them on the path toward competition is through its summer camp programs, which are happening now and continue through July 22. Camps are led by the St. Andrew coaching staff and include Intro to Rowing (for sixth to twelfth graders new to the sport) and Advanced Intro to Rowing (a two-week camp aimed at youth who want to develop their skills following the Intro to Rowing camp).

Now, let’s talk about some big accomplishments! Club leaders say St. Andrew took top honors at this year’s 2022 USRowing Southeast Youth Championships, winning six gold medals and one bronze, the team points trophy, and the efficiency trophy. That led to the Youth National Championships in Sarasota last month, at which all of St. Andrew’s boats advanced through time trials to the finals, and all finished in the Top 12 (some as high as third in the nation!).

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time on the Chattahoochee River with campus and members of the St. Andrew Rowing Club, learning more about the sport and celebrating the team’s achievements during the 2022 season. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning on the water!