Roswell woman scammed out of $100K in Bitcoin scheme

The Brief A Roswell woman lost more than $100,000 in a bitcoin scam after being tricked by callers posing as federal agents. Police warn cryptocurrency scams are rising, targeting elderly victims using fear, urgency, and isolation tactics. Unlike banks, cryptocurrency transactions lack fraud protections, making recovery of stolen funds extremely difficult.



Police say a Roswell woman lost more than $100,000 in a bitcoin scam, part of what officers describe as a growing problem in the metro area.

On September 2, the victim clicked on a computer pop-up instructing her to call Microsoft. According to a police report, she was connected to someone claiming to be with the Federal Trade Commission who told her she was wanted for multiple felonies. The caller convinced her to deposit large sums of money into bitcoin kiosks at gas stations to "keep it safe."

What they're saying:

"It’s sickening. They’re smarter than anybody especially with AI now they can impersonate and do everything," said Penny McNerney, the victim’s relative.

McNerney said the woman knew she had done nothing wrong but was pressured into compliance through fear. "They prey on vulnerable people and get into their psyche," she said. The caller allegedly warned that if she told anyone, authorities would show up at her door to arrest her.

Roswell Police Officer Tim Lupo said these scams are constantly evolving and increasingly involve cryptocurrency. "Other forms of financial institutions have fraud protections ways that we can reverse those transactions crypto currency does not have those same degree of protections," he said.

Police were able to help the victim recover nearly $15,000, but Lupo noted that most losses cannot be reversed. He warned that scammers use tactics like urgency and isolation to pressure victims, often targeting elderly people unfamiliar with cryptocurrency.

"The urgency they created is fake you can hang up the phone with that person," Lupo said. "Then talk to a trusted individual a family member, a friend, your personal banker and then verify that information directly by calling your bank calling these institutions directly."

McNerney said the experience shows how anyone can be tricked. "Unless you’re in that situation and you’re in that mindset you can’t say oh I would never fall for that," she said.

What you can do:

Police caution that scammers may operate from other states or even other countries, making recovery and prosecution difficult.