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Roswell restaurant welcomes back diners following fire

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published July 24, 2026 9:29 AM EDT
Published July 24, 2026 9:29 AM EDT
Local favorite Bellini Osteria Toscana welcomes back diners
Local favorite Bellini Osteria Toscana welcomes back diners

Local favorite Bellini Osteria Toscana welcomes back diners

Just a few short months after a fire ripped through Roswell restaurant Bellini Osteria Toscana, diners are back inside and owners are grateful for a new chapter.

The Brief

    • Roswell restaurant Bellini Osteria Toscana is welcoming back diners following a fire on February 28.
    • Roswell fire crews were called to the scene around 7 p.m. that Saturday night, and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof.
    • Owner Paul Ardaji and his team celebrated a grand reopening late last month, welcoming back patrons and thanking the first responders for their work in saving his business.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Just a few short months after a fire ripped through Roswell restaurant Bellini Osteria Toscana, diners are back inside and owners are grateful for a new chapter.

The Roswell restaurant caught fire Saturday night, February 28, as detailed by a news article on the FOX 5 Atlanta website. According to that March 1 article, Roswell fire crews were called to the scene around 7 p.m. that Saturday, and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof and flames that had spread into the attic. Firefighters from Milton and Alpharetta also helped to extinguish the fire.

As devastating as a restaurant fire can be, owner Paul Ardaji made quick plans to rebuild — and celebrated a grand reopening late last month, welcoming back patrons and thanking the first responders for their work in saving his business.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with Ardaji and his team, learning more about the rebuilding process and checking out the menu items which have helped make Bellini Osteria Toscana (70 West Crossville Road, Roswell) such a community favorite. To check out the menu and learn more about the restaurant, click here.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.

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