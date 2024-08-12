Roswell to preserve pre-Civil War building admit public outcry

article

A historic building will be preserved after the Roswell City Council voted on Monday evening. The old Methodist church, located near the corner of Alpharetta and Green Street, will stay standing.

The pre-Civil War building dates back to 1859 and operated as a church until 1920. In 1952, the structure became the home to the local Masonic Lodge.

The building is right next to where a parking deck was to be built, and the city wanted to use eminent domain to obtain the building and build a pedestrian plaza and walking trails for safe and easy access from the parking deck to downtown.

The plan drew ire from local residents.

"It was important to enough residents that the council chose to save it," said Jere Wood, a former city mayor.

A Roswell City Council meeting back in April was filled with citizens who opposed the plan, claiming it would erase history.

The city voted to purchase 1.13 acres of land for nearly $4 million and preserve the property as an open-air pavilion as part of the Green Street activation plan.

"The city has chosen to preserve part of its history, which is important," Wood said.

A presentation discussing the plans for the preservation was also made during the same meeting.