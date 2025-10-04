Roswell police respond to barricaded person at apartment complex
ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are on the scene of a barricaded person at an apartment complex, police confirm.
What we know:
According to police, someone is barricaded with a gun inside the Seven Pines Apartment Homes at 200 Tree Ridge Parkway.
What we don't know:
Police haven't said how the situation started or how officers were alerted to the barricaded person.
What's next:
FOX 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.
The Source: Information in this article came from Roswell police emailing FOX 5 Atlanta.