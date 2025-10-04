Roswell police respond to barricaded person at apartment complex

The Brief Roswell police are on the scene of a barricaded person at an apartment complex, police confirm. Roswell police said someone was barricaded with a gun at Seven Pines Apartment Homes at 200 Tree Ridge Parkway.



Roswell police are on the scene of a barricaded person at an apartment complex, police confirm.

What we know:

According to police, someone is barricaded with a gun inside the Seven Pines Apartment Homes at 200 Tree Ridge Parkway.

What we don't know:

Police haven't said how the situation started or how officers were alerted to the barricaded person.

What's next:

FOX 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.