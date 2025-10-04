Expand / Collapse search

Roswell police respond to barricaded person at apartment complex

Published  October 4, 2025 9:00pm EDT
Roswell
The Brief

    • Roswell police are on the scene of a barricaded person at an apartment complex, police confirm.
    • Roswell police said someone was barricaded with a gun at Seven Pines Apartment Homes at 200 Tree Ridge Parkway.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police are on the scene of a barricaded person at an apartment complex, police confirm.

What we know:

According to police, someone is barricaded with a gun inside the Seven Pines Apartment Homes at 200 Tree Ridge Parkway.

What we don't know:

Police haven't said how the situation started or how officers were alerted to the barricaded person. 

What's next:

FOX 5 has a crew on the way to the scene. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this article came from Roswell police emailing FOX 5 Atlanta. 

