Roswell Police Lieutenant dies on duty due to a medical emergency

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Lt. Joel Ruff passed away on February 3, 2022, the Roswell Police Department announced.

ROSWELL, Ga. - A Roswell Police Lieutenant passed away due to a medical emergency, the department announced Thursday. 

Lt. Joel Ruff was on duty during the early morning hours on February 3.

According to the Roswell Police Department, started his career as one of our youth Police Explorers in 1995 and went on to serve the greater community in various roles for 23 years.

Most recently Lt. Ruff served as a watch commander for one of the nightshift patrol squads.

"The joy and pride he found in leading his men and women was infectious, and there was nothing he would not do or give of himself to see them succeed," the police department said in a statement. 

