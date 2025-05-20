Roswell man celebrates 60th birthday with run for a good cause

The Brief Roswell's Wesley Greer celebrated his 60th birthday with a 60-mile run through the city for a good cause. Greer ran for a total of 15 hours, stopping for a few birthday breaks. His goal was to raise $7,200 to help 60 kids go to Reborn Mind's summer camp in middle Georgia, and has collected over $10,000 so far in donations.



Sixty miles. Sixty kids. Sixty years. The simple phrases have powerful meanings for Wesley Greer in Roswell.

Greer recently celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday.

Although most people would have a party, he decided to take a run instead for charity.

What we know:

He started off in downtown Roswell at 12:01 a.m. and ran through the city, including a path along the Chattahoochee River.

His friends, family members, and other supporters like his running buddies with OTP Endurance Sports joined him along the way.

They even serenaded him with a birthday song.

Greer ran for a total of 15 hours with a few breaks here and there.

His longest stretch was 17 miles at one time.

It was all to raise money for Reborn Minds, a nonprofit in Roswell that provides support for at-risk youth.

What they're saying:

That mission is one that Greer says he connected with as a former youth pastor.

"I've always had a heart for young people, especially those who may be on the fringe or at risk," Greer told us. "When I found out about this group and found out it's in my backyard in Roswell, I decided this could be a really great fit."

What you can do:

Greer originally set out to raise $7,200, but has collected over $10,000 so far in donations.

The money will now send 60 kids to Reborn Mind's summer camp in middle Georgia, making the moment he crossed the finish line that much sweeter.

If you'd like to support the nonprofit's efforts, you can learn more and donate here.