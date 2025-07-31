Roswell firefighters rescue puppy trapped in bathtub drain

article

A playful puppy is all safe and sound after Roswell firefighters and veterinarians rescued its paw from an unexpected spot.

Last week, the Roswell Fire Department said Truck 25 responded to a call about a puppy who had gotten its paw stuck in a bathtub drain.

What we know:

After trying to free the paw multiple times, the crew called in a veterinarian. The team at Veterinary Emergency Group in Alpharetta responded and determined that the puppy should be safely sedated.

Once sedated, the team was able to gently free the puppy without any further injury.

(Roswell Fire Department)

"The puppy was reassessed and released back to her very relieved owner," the Roswell Fire Department wrote on Facebook.