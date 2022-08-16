Roswell firefighters rescue kittens trapped in storm drain

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters Schneider (left) and Laudermilk (right) located four small kittens trapped deep inside the drain ( Roswell Fire Department).

Catastrophe was avoided thanks to the quick action of two Roswell firefighters.

According to the Roswell Fire Department, firefighters Schnieder and Laudermile with Engine and Truck 24 were called to the area of Belcourt Parkway after neighbors noticed a strange sound coming from a storm drain. Deep inside were four small kittens in need of rescue.

"The crew was able to successfully rescue the kittens, bringing them to safety," the department posted on Facebook.