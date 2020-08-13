Roswell fire chief in ICU, suffering from COVID-19, according to post

article

Roswell’s fire chief is fighting for his life after contracting COViD-19, the Roswell Fire Department reported late Thursday night.

Fire Chief Ricky Burnette is reportedly on in ICU in critical condition on a ventilator, according to a post shared by former fire chief Ricky Spencer to the department page.

Spencer calls for all firefighters across the nation to join in prayer.

In the post he writes in part:

“Ricky has been and still is one of the most dedicated firefighters I have ever been associated with over the years. We have worked together for over 30 years, as he was my Deputy Chief when I was Fire Chief in Roswell. I’ve watched this man do things that have made the difference in people’s lives whether it was on a Fire or EMS scene. Ricky has taken the Roswell Fire Department to the next level after being named Fire Chief in 2014.”

Burette took over for Spencer in 2014 as head of the Roswell Fire Department.

“There is not enough words to express how much I love this man and so proud of the job he has been doing and he is still our Fire Chief,” Spencer wrote. “Friends, I am asking for your prayers and your support for Ricky, his family, fire family included, and the medical staff that cares for him. We need to get this man well and out of the hospital and back in his office as our Fire Chief.”

Spencer asked for prayers not only for Burnette, but for his family as well. The Roswell Fire Department changed its profile picture to a photo showing Burnette.

Several people in the Roswell government have echoed the sentiment and offered their prayers on their social media.