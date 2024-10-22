Mother of 6-year-old among victims in devastating Roswell apartment fire

The Brief A 28-year-old mother was identified as one of the victims of a fatal apartment fire at the Champions Green Apartment complex in Roswell, Georgia. King, mother to a six-year-old son with autism, died in an accident that firefighters believe was caused by unattended cooking. An online fundraiser has been established for King’s burial costs and to support her son.



Loved ones have identified a 28-year-old as one of the victims in a tragic apartment fire that broke out over the weekend in Roswell.

Jasmine King, the mother of a six-year-old boy with autism, was one of two people who died in the early morning blaze at the Champions Green Apartment complex. Her godmother confirmed the news to FOX 5 Atlanta.

"I'm still in a state of shock. So are her biological parents," said Zucchuni Murphy, King’s godmother.

Firefighters said the fire started just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Champions Green Apartment complex

Murphy said that King leaves behind her son, six-year-old Nasir, who is on the spectrum.

Roswell firefighters, along with state fire marshals, believe the fire was caused by unattended cooking, and have classified it as an accident.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the second victim, but Murphy said that he was a friend of King’s.

Nasir does not know about his mother's death yet.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jasmine King and her son, Nasir (Photo submitted by family)

"Kids on a spectrum, they're used to a routine. So, we've been keeping him in a routine, and we still have not told him about his mom," Murphy explained.

In light of the tragedy, Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner emphasized the importance of fire safety during Fire Prevention Month.

"In the wake of this loss, we encourage all Georgians to create and practice a home fire escape plan," the commissioner said in a statement.

Investigators confirmed that the smoke detectors in the apartment were working, but the fire spread rapidly throughout the unit.

Murphy has set up an online fundraiser to assist with King’s burial and to support Nasir in the wake of his mother’s death.

Two dogs also died in the fire, and six other people were displaced. The Red Cross is providing assistance to those affected.