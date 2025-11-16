Roswell apartment fire displaces 17 residents overnight

The Brief Seventeen residents were displaced after a fire spread behind walls of multiple Roswell apartment units. Firefighters worked overnight to contain hidden flames, leaving several units damaged and one firefighter injured. Displaced families, including Jose Jenao’s, are relying on the Red Cross for temporary housing and recovery help.



A Roswell family is trying to figure out where they will live after a hidden fire tore through their apartment building just after midnight, forcing seventeen people from their homes.

What we know:

Fire officials said the flames traveled inside concealed wall spaces along Ashley Forest Drive, quietly spreading between several connected units before firefighters arrived.

Crews said they first saw light smoke, then discovered the fire moving behind the walls. Firefighters worked through the night opening sections of the building to stop the flames from advancing.

Several apartments were left with heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

A firefighter from a neighboring agency was taken for evaluation of a minor injury, and crews were able to rescue a cat from one of the units.

What they're saying:

Residents told FOX 5 they had finished decorating for Christmas only hours before smoke filled their apartment. "Sometimes you don't have answers for stuff like that to happen. Thanksgiving is coming, so now we don't know where we're going to live," said displaced resident Jose Jenao. "It's going to be difficult for the family, very difficult."

The American Red Cross is helping the families who lost their homes. Jenao said his family will stay in a hotel while they wait to be placed in a new apartment. Roswell Fire officials said the incident is a reminder for families to check their smoke alarms and make sure everyone knows two ways out during an emergency.

Firefighters work to extinguish a hidden wall fire that damaged several units at a multi-family complex on Ashley Forest Drive in Roswell, where crews rescued a cat and helped evacuate residents early Monday morning. The overnight fire displaced seventeen people on Nov. 16, 2025.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what sparked the hidden wall fire or how long it burned before anyone noticed.

Officials have not released a full timeline of the response, including when residents first called 911 or how quickly the flames moved between units.

It is also unclear whether all smoke alarms in the affected apartments were working, whether the building had recent inspections, or how long displaced families may be without permanent housing.