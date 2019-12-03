Rosalynn Carter to Chick-fil-A: 'Thank you so much for the feast and all the trimmings'

Just about all of Georgia has been praying and pulling for former President Jimmy Carter during his recent health scares.

Carter was released a few days before Thanksgiving after successful brain surgery earlier in the month at Emory University Hospital. The former president underwent a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma, which was caused by his recent falls.

During his stay, his family was treated by another Georgia native: Chick-fil-A.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Chick-fil-A North Druid location wrote:

"It was an honor for our location to provide Chick-fil-A for the Carter family during President Jimmy Carter’s recent hospital stay."

The post also included a photo of a letter from the former first lady date Nov. 13, 2019. Rosalynn Carter addressed the store manager Greg Maples about his hospitality. It reads:

"Thank you so much for the feast and all the trimmings. Jimmy and I appreciate your thoughtfulness and are grateful to you for helping to alleviate some of the stress of this difficult time. It was wonderful not to have to worry about what to do for supper, and the delicious comfort food you provided was very welcome indeed."

The North Druid location, which also is the first free-standing Chick-fil-A drive-thru location, is the closest one to Emory University Hospital where the president had been recovering following his surgery.

It only makes sense the former president's family would be loyal patrons of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A. The Carters have been avid public supporters of Atlanta sports teams and Georgia businesses.

The post by Chick-fil-A concluded:

"Our team continues to pray for his healing and recovery. Please keep President Carter and his family in your thoughts. May their 2020 be filled with good health, abundant love and some Chick-fil-A! ❤️"

Over the weekend, after being able to spend time during the holiday with his family, the 95-year-old former president was admitted to a south Georgia hospital to fight an infection. Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said Monday afternoon in a statement that the 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend. She said Carter "is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.”

Carter has suffered three falls this year. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again October and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

This year, he and his wife became the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage. The 39th president also survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.