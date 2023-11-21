Rosalynn Carter: Close friend cooks her favorites to remember her legacy

People around the world continue to remember former first lady Rosalynn Carter. Everywhere she went she made her mark, but for friends and the people in her hometown of Plains, she meant so much more.

Residents throughout the city have Mrs. Carter stories, one of them is Andrea Walker. She says she has cooked for the Carters multiple times a month for years.

"They want what they grew up on, so that's what I cook for them," she said.

Walker says she met former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn after she moved to Plains. They quickly became friends. On Sunday, just like the Carters, she lost someone important.

"Sadness that I lost one of my very good close friends," Walker said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Andrea Walker

Despite the loss, Walker is finding joy in knowing that she was one of the lucky ones who had Mrs. Carter in her life.

"How many people can say they are close personal friends, and get to do the things that I've got to do with them," she said.

Exactly a week before she passed away, Walker cooked liver and onions, one of Mrs. Carter’s favorite meals.

"It was amazing to know that I was able to do that for them," she said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Andrea Walker

It’s a cherished memory that she will always hold close to her heart, along with her special apron.

"The fact that I could do this for them has been and will always bean amazing, wonderful part of my life," Walker said.

On Sunday after Mrs. Carter passed, Walker made spaghetti for Mr. Carter and his family. She says she will probably make some bacon and eggs for him this weekend.