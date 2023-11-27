Farewell Rosalynn Carter: Americus says goodbye to former first lady

Before former first lady Rosalynn Carter made her way to Atlanta Monday, she was honored in the county she grew up in and by her alma mater.

It was a somber moment at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus as current and former members of Mrs. Carter’s Secret Service detail walked alongside her for the final time.

"I'm glad the family included us in the ceremony today," said William "Bill" H. Bush, a former Secret Service Agent for the Carters.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rosalynn Carter's motorcade rides through Americus.

Bush spent 21 years with the Carters. He was one of the honorary pallbearers who carried Mrs. Carter out of the medical center where she received treatment over the years. The moment was emotional for him.

"I was just thinking about all the good times we had and there were a lot of them," he said.

After being loaded into the hearse, the former first lady and her family drove through downtown Americus as a few hundred people lined the street to pay their respects.

"Our town is a small town, but we all came together and we wanted to support Plains, which is just a few miles away," said Nadine Pope.

"It's very tender, and I think because it is just one of those moments in life where you are able to honor a great lady," said Joy Webb.

Several people drove more than an hour to be here for the procession. One man says he took part in former president Jimmy Carter’s inaugural parade in the 70’s and walked just a matter of feet from Mr. and Mrs. Carter.

"I thought it would be fitting that I was here for the end of her journey," said Dale Stone.

Mrs. Carter's motorcade stopped at Georgia Southwestern State University where she went to school. Two wreaths were placed next to her bronze statue in front of the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex.

For those who made the trip to Americus, it was a moment they may never forget.

"It's very important to honor her legacy because she was such an amazing woman and did so much for so many people," said Susan McCranie.