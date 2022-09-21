Oscar-winner Ron Howard announces new entertainment industry platform

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard is announcing the launch of a new professional network for the booming film and television industry here in Atlanta.

Howard exclusively talked with Good Day Atlanta about Impact, which essentially works like a LinkedIn for those in the entertainment business. Howard says the idea is to make hiring faster and easier and to help beginners get their foot and the door and be seen by prospective employers.

"What this is trying to do is break down the old hiring patterns ... because they're just limited," says Howard. "They depended on word of mouth ... They would lead to lazy patterns of just sort of hiring over and over the people that you know, that you've worked with."

Howard says Impact already has 18,000 registered users – 4,000 of which are based here in Atlanta – and that it's been used in hiring for projects including the upcoming movie musical "The Color Purple."

For more information on Impact, click here.

