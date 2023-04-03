Rome police officer dies; community mourns loss, celebrates life

article

As a beloved Rome Police Department officer is being laid to rest this week, family, friends and coworkers are remembering him as "a real-life hero and a true American Patriot."

Officer Jose "Joe" Manuel Picon began his law enforcement career with the Rome Police on Jan. 20, 2017. However, fellow officers say he was considered a member of the family long before that. Officer Picon was known for assisting the Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force with surveillance operations while he served in the Army/National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.

Picon worked as a drug investigator. He used his vast knowledge to put together sophisticated operational plans for local agencies. Officers said it helped them become more efficient in their work.

Beneath the badge, the people who loved Officer Picon most said he was a "unique" person who was dedicated to his faith, his family and his service.

"His patriotic attitude was contagious and was overshadowed only by his selflessness," his department wrote in memory of him.

Officer Picon was the kind of man who would go above and beyond to sacrifice his time to help others, according to his peers

The Calhoun Police Department also fondly remembers the officer's many years spent as a Gordon County Sheriff's Deputy.

It is clear he is a figure that will be missed deeply in every community he touched.