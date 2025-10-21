Rome police investigating early-morning deadly shooting on Woodcreek Way

The Brief A young male was found shot in the roadway on Woodcreek Way around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. Rome Police have launched an active homicide investigation but have not released the victim’s identity. Investigators have not determined a motive, suspect, or whether the shooting was targeted.



The Rome Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after officers found a young male with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called around 5:20 a.m. to Woodcreek Way, where the victim was found lying in the roadway.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and are working to determine what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s identity or age.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether anyone has been identified as a suspect.

Investigators have not said if the shooting was targeted, if a weapon was recovered at the scene, or whether nearby homes or surveillance cameras captured any part of the incident.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area or heard or saw anything, no matter how minor it may seem, to contact the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 706-236-5000.