3 people killed in 2 different Rome crashes

The Rome Police Department said officers are investigating two separate deadly crashes that happened within the past 18 hours.

Rome vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash

What we know:

The first crash happened on Friday around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and South Hughes Street. Officers said they responded to calls that a vehicle had hit a person. Police said the pedestrian, identified as Sandra Hernandez, 60, suffered severe injuries despite and later died. Officers aid it appears Hernandez entered the roadway from North Hughes Street and was struck by a vehicle.

Rome multi-vehicle crash

What we know:

The second crash happened Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of North Broad Street and North Avenue. Officials said officers and EMTs responded to a multi-vehicle crash. Two people died in the crash. Officers said they were still investigating the crash.

Multiple deadly crashes in Rome

What we don't know:

So far, police have not said if anyone will face charges in either crash.

Why you should care:

Officials said the information is being shared in the interest of public awareness and transparency.