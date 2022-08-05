Rome City Schools mourns death of educator killed in car crash

article

Loved ones are mourning the loss of a former Rome City Schools educator killed in a car crash.

The school district announced Friday Gregory Shropshire, who worked at Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 to April 2019, died in what's described as an accident.

"We are grateful for his service in our schools, and his contributions to our community will ensure his legacy is one we can all look to for guidance," a school district spokesperson said in a statement.

Shropshire was known as a leader in the community for his work with 100 Black Men of Northwest Georgia and the Foundation Camp at Georgia Highlands.