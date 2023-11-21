The Rolling Stones announce 'Hackney Diamonds' tour stop in Atlanta

article

Georgia classic rock fans won't have to go far next year for some "Satisfaction."

The groundbreaking British rock group The Rolling Stones is going back on the road and are making a stop at Atlanta.

The new tour, which is sponsored by AARP, will go to 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada and starts on April 28 in Houston.

The band will rock Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, June 7, 2024.

The announcement of the live shows comes after the band released "Hackney Diamonds," their first studio album of new material since 2005.

In a press release announcing the tour, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood say fans can expect to hear their big hits like "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," and "Jumpin' Jack Flash" along with fan favorite deep cuts and music from the new album.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.