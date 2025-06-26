Rolling right along: Willy’s Mexicana Grill celebrates 30 delicious years

The Brief Atlanta's own Willy's Mexicana Grill is celebrating its 30th anniversary this summer. The burrito chain was created by Willy Bitter back in 1995, inspired by the founder's time spent in San Francisco’s Mission District. Willy’s Mexicana Grill now boasts more than two dozen locations, stretching from Cartersville to Athens and down to Peachtree City.



Yes, there really is a Willy.

Back in 1995, Willy Bitter decided to open a burrito joint on Roswell Road in Buckhead. Little could he have known then that the restaurant would grow into a statewide institution — one so big, most visitors don’t even realize it’s named after a real guy!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours celebrating the Pearl Anniversary (that’s the 30th, in case you didn’t know) of Willy’s Mexicana Grill, which now boasts more than two dozen locations stretching from Cartersville to Athens and down to Peachtree City. As we learned five years ago — when we celebrated the 25th anniversary with Willy Bitter and his team — the inspiration for the restaurant chain came from the founder’s time spent in San Francisco’s Mission District (or, as he calls it, Land of the Burrito Gods), where he fell in love with the region’s big, delicious burritos and decided to bring them to the hungry masses here in the south.

Three decades is a major milestone, of course, which is why Willy’s Mexicana Grill is celebrating with a series of special promotions all summer long, such as Happy Hour deals on weekdays from 2 to 5 p.m. through Aug. 3, including 30% off nachos on Mondays and 30% off the Frito Burrito on Fridays. Various locations will also host fun pop-up events in June and July, and you’ll also want to keep an eye on the restaurant’s social media accounts for some special deals.

Five years ago, we challenged Willy Bitter to a burrito-rolling contest on live TV, in honor of the chain’s 25th anniversary. Unsurprisingly, he won. So, this morning, we called for a rematch! Click the video player in this article to see how it all went down…and click here to find a Willy’s Mexicana Grill near you.