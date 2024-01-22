Roe v Wade anniversary: Push to change Georgia abortion laws

Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision which ruled women had a constitutional right to an abortion, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2002.

On the 51st anniversary of Roe, state Democratic lawmakers vowed to continue to fight to restore reproductive freedom in Georgia.

"Myself and other Senate Democrats will be standing strongly and firmly in support of reproductive freedoms for all Georgians, state Sen. Elena Parent told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia's "fetal heartbeat" abortion bill into law, banning abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

"This is about our freedom to decide where, when and with whom to have a family," state Rep. James Beverly explained.

Georgia House and Senate Democrats want to follow the lead of states across the country, in hopes of expanding abortion rights, by letting voters decide.

"Over the last two years, we have protected our rights to reproductive freedom all over the country in Michigan, Ohio, and Kansas," said state Sen. Gloria Butler.

SR 136 would allow Georgians to vote on a constitutional amendment to determine what reproductive choice options, including abortion and miscarriage management, should be available to them.

"I think it is huge, Deidra," Sen. Parent remarked. "We've seen in states around the country, from red states to blue states, that voters support reproductive freedom, and when given the opportunity to express their views they come down strong on the side of allowing those freedoms to exist for women in their state."

Kemp released a written statement this afternoon saying:

"Georgia is a state that values life and the Governor has proudly supported the LIFE Act since its passage in 2019.

"Instead of focusing on laws passed five years ago, this legislative session the Governor is championing record investments in our schools, pay raises for state law enforcement and employees, historic tax cuts for hardworking Georgians, and innovative health care solutions that are lowering costs and increasing access."