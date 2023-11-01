Expand / Collapse search
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree: 80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod!

By Michael Stallone
Holidays
NEW YORK - An 80-foot-tall Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday.

The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11, the officials said.

rock-center-tree.jpg

After it's wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City's most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

Vestal is about 190 miles northwest of New York City.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.