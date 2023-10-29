Beloved Rockdale County sheriff's major passes away

article

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Major William Miller, who affectionately was known as the "Rockdale Ranger" passed away on Oct. 28.

The major had been with the sheriff’s office since May 10, 2021.

"Please keep the Miller family and the RCSO in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

No word on the cause of Miller’s death.

Information on services will be released at a later date.