Georgia deputies help woman going through mental health crisis

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. – A woman is alive thanks to two Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies.

Body camera footage shows the attempt made by the woman to end her life by driving into a lake.

The heart-shattering screams from a woman in anguish could be heard in the footage.

"I just recall my heart racing. I just wanted to get there," Deputy Steven Adams said.

Deputies Steven Adams and Lamarcus Dunbar were the first two on the scene from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for a call for a 28-year-old in distress Valentine’s Day evening.

"We noticed a group of people out there yelling and screaming for help," Deputy Lamarcus Dunbar said.

The woman at Lake Capri was attempting to take her own life by driving her car into the water.

"Listen, you are too young to die. Put it in park!" one deputy could be heard saying in the video.

"When I got to the scene, I was so focused on trying to get her to not go into the lake," Adams said.

One of the men is seen breaking the glass as the wheels of the car sinks deeper into the water.

"Deputy Adams was able to jump in the vehicle with his whole body and basically gave her a bear hug," Dunbar said. "I went to the back door, and got in the backseat, and put the vehicle in park, and turned the car off."

"I would just tell her she has people that love her. They were looking for her throughout the day," Adams said.

"I feel as if I was able to help somebody see another day. It’s not about ‘I’m a hero,’ but it’s about doing my job, and what I love doing the most," Dunbar said.

Those who might be having suicidal thoughts in Georgai can call 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800 SUICIDE or go to namiga.org/crisis-info.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.