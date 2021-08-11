Rockdale County Sheriff's deputy says COVID-19 vaccines are 'worth the shot'

A desperate plea from a Rockdale County investigator: get vaccinated for the coronavirus or risk it all.

Some with underlying conditions hesitate to get vaccinated because they fear the shots will trigger their health issues. That's why Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigator Patsy Blanchard held off on the shot, but she says she now encouraged those with pre-existing conditions to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"The only way I can describe it is it's a living hell," Inv. Blanchard said.

For nearly three months she was away from her family, her dog, and her job, all because of a torturous battle with the coronavirus.

"It felt like I had about 20 elephants sitting on my chest," she said. "I was literally gasping for breath."

Her 24-year-old stepson tested positive in May, a few days before she did. He bounced back quickly, after what she describes as "flu-like" symptoms, but she says there's no telling for certain how anyone will react to the virus.

"Within a week I was in the hospital, ICU, transferred to Athens ICU, within 3 days I was on the ventilator. I actually requested it. I knew it was time," Blanchard said.

That positive test was just the beginning of a life-altering illness for the investigator.

"Getting something as simple as bronchitis could hospitalize me now," she told FOX5’s Alex Whittler.

Blanchard's asthma exasperated covid's hold on her body, and it's the very thing that gave her pause about getting vaccinated when she became eligible.

"I don't even get the flu shot every year because it can trigger my asthma," Blanchard explained. "Now after my covid was so bad I went ahead and got it."

She says if nothing else, she wants those watching this to consider doing the same.

"Not only is it needed so you don't go through pure living hell like I did," she said. "But also because if I get it a second time there's a chance I might not make it."

