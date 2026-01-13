Rockdale County house fire leaves 1 dead, 2 severely injured

The Brief A house fire that erupted on Monday in Rockdale County has left one person dead and two others seriously injured. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a deceased woman inside the home and two injured men in the front yard. One of the injured men remains in critical condition, according to a family member.



A deadly house fire in Rockdale County is under investigation after one person was killed, and two others were seriously injured.

What we know:

Firefighters say the fire broke out just after 10 a.m. Monday at a home on Rockbridge Road.

When crews arrived, they found two men in the front yard who appeared to have suffered severe burns.

The men told first responders that a woman was still trapped inside the home.

Fire crews later found the woman inside, but she died at the scene. The two injured men were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

A woman who claims to be a family member told FOX 5 that one of the men remains in critical condition with third-degree burns and is sedated. The other was also burned and suffered smoke inhalation, but is stable and expected to be released.

What we don't know:

So far, there is no word on what caused the fire.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say they were jolted awake by loud noises and screams coming from the home.

"We heard a really loud bang, it happened about twice, it woke us up at our sleep," a neighbor said. "We came outside, we heard a bunch of screaming."

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said she initially thought someone was firing a shotgun but quickly realized a house across the street was on fire.

"The house was just in flames, we just saw the house in flames, and they started with the water, and they started to get the fire down," the neighbor said.