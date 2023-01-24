Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
3
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man wanted in several states arrested after Rockdale County chase, sheriff says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Rockdale County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Daryn Rouse article

Daryn Rouse (Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in several states was arrested after a multi-county chase came to an end in Rockdale County, the sheriff says.

Daryn Rouse, 27, was wanted in North Carolina for armed robbery and Maryland for armed bank robbery.

Sheriff Eric Levett says Rouse was spotted in a stolen vehicle in DeKalb County and police there tried to pull him over. They chased him into Rockdale County where deputies picked up the chase.

Eventually, deputies were able to stop him near Flat Shoals Road and Iris Drive.

(Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Levett says he struck two police cruisers trying to get away, was combative and even assaulted one of his deputies.

The sheriff says deputies found a gun and a large sum of money when they searched the vehicle.

The Georgia State Patrol and Newton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest.

Rouse was booked into the Rockdale County Jail. Online records indicate no local charges have been filed yet, but that he was being held on the out-of-state charges.