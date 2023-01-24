Man wanted in several states arrested after Rockdale County chase, sheriff says

article

A man wanted in several states was arrested after a multi-county chase came to an end in Rockdale County, the sheriff says.

Daryn Rouse, 27, was wanted in North Carolina for armed robbery and Maryland for armed bank robbery.

Sheriff Eric Levett says Rouse was spotted in a stolen vehicle in DeKalb County and police there tried to pull him over. They chased him into Rockdale County where deputies picked up the chase.

Eventually, deputies were able to stop him near Flat Shoals Road and Iris Drive.

(Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Levett says he struck two police cruisers trying to get away, was combative and even assaulted one of his deputies.

The sheriff says deputies found a gun and a large sum of money when they searched the vehicle.

The Georgia State Patrol and Newton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest.

Rouse was booked into the Rockdale County Jail. Online records indicate no local charges have been filed yet, but that he was being held on the out-of-state charges.