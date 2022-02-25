Rock legends Foo Fighters welcome fans to 'Studio 666'

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters certainly know the ingredients to craft a great song. But what about crafting a great horror movie?

"You need a chainsaw, you need some blood, someone has to get decapitated. I mean, it's like, ‘Come on, we're making a horror film!’" Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl said.

Grohl made sure all those elements and then some were part of "Studio 666," the new full-length horror flick starring the Grammy-winning band. The film finds members Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee moving into a haunted house to record their tenth album, a premise based in reality … well, sort of.

"As we were writing this latest album, ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ we decided that we were going to rent a place to sort of demo and record and put the album together. That is the house in the movie," says Grohl. "While we were in there, the idea came up to make a horror film. And it was like, well, we already have house, let's just do it here."

In fact, band members gave interviews while promoting "Medicine at Midnight" mentioning ‘strange activity' in the Encino house — which they now admit was just clever marketing for the film.

"The house is totally not haunted! It's a nice house. And it sounded great; that's why we made the record there," says Grohl. "But I think we forgot that we lied to everybody and told them it was actually haunted, because people are asking about it now, and we're like, 'Oh yeah, that's right ... that was totally not true!’"

Studio 666 hits theaters Friday, Feb. 25; click here for more information on the film. And click the video player to hear more from Foo Fighters, including their demonstration of the film’s new musical note — the L-sharp!

