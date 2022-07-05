Highland Park parade shooting: Charges to be announced against Robert Crimo III

Law enforcement officials will announce charges Tuesday against the suspected gunman in the Highland Park parade shooting that left six people dead and 30 others wounded.

Robert Crimo III, 22, is accused of opening fire from a rooftop on the crowded Independence Day parade, causing mass panic and leading police on an hours long manhunt.

Representatives from the Highland Park Police Department, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office will speak at an 11 a.m. news conference streamed in the live player above.

Crimo was pulled over and arrested about five miles north of the shooting after police released the man’s photo and an image of his silver Honda Fit, and warned the public that he was likely armed and dangerous.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill said Crimo apparently used a "high-powered rifle" to fire from a spot atop a commercial building where he was "very difficult to see." He said the rifle was recovered at the scene. Police also found a ladder attached to the building.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration. Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing. They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted: A half-eaten bag of potato chips; a box of chocolate cookies spilled onto the grass; a child’s Chicago Cubs cap.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s "Today Show" that the weapon Crimo used in the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting was "legally obtained."

"This tragedy never should have arrived on our doorsteps and as a small town, everybody knows somebody that was affected by this directly," Rotering said.

Crimo, who goes by the name Bobby, was an aspiring rapper with the stage name Awake the Rapper, posting on social media dozens videos and songs, some ominous and violent.

In one animated video since taken down by YouTube, Crimo raps about armies "walking in darkness" as a drawing appears of a man pointing a rifle, a body on the ground and another figure with hands up in the distance. A later frame shows a close-up of a chest with blood pouring out and another of police cars arriving as the shooter holds his hands up.

Paul Crimo, the uncle of Robert Crimo III, spoke to FOX 32's Dane Placko after his nephew was named as the person of interest in the shooting. Paul Crimo said he saw no warning signs in Robert's behavior.

"I see nothing that would trigger him doing this," Paul Crimo said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.