Roadwork resumes at intersection of Briarcliff, Lavista roads in DeKalb
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Work has resumed on a heavily congested stretch of road in DeKalb County, as crews were seen working overnight near the intersection of Briarcliff and LaVista roads.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the project involves resurfacing the roadway. The area has long been a source of frustration for drivers, residents, and local business owners, who have repeatedly voiced concerns over ongoing construction delays.
GDOT officials say they aim to complete the work by sometime in 2027, though no specific timeline has been confirmed.
