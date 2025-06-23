Roadwork resumes at intersection of Briarcliff, Lavista roads in DeKalb

article

The Brief Overnight work has resumed at the intersection of Briarcliff and Lavista roads in DeKalb County, focusing on resurfacing work. Residents and business owners have expressed frustration for years over ongoing delays and traffic congestion caused by the project. GDOT says the roadwork is expected to be completed by 2027, though a firm timeline has not been provided.



Work has resumed on a heavily congested stretch of road in DeKalb County, as crews were seen working overnight near the intersection of Briarcliff and LaVista roads.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the project involves resurfacing the roadway. The area has long been a source of frustration for drivers, residents, and local business owners, who have repeatedly voiced concerns over ongoing construction delays.

GDOT officials say they aim to complete the work by sometime in 2027, though no specific timeline has been confirmed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Briarcliff Road's seemingly never-ending construction frustrating businesses, drivers