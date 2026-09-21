Roadside dispute with hitchhiker ends in injuries, deputy crash

The Brief A Coweta County deputy is in stable condition after a car crash Saturday while responding to a reported robbery. A driver suffered a severe leg wound from his own knife during a roadside fight with a hitchhiker. Investigators are examining evidence, and no criminal charges have been filed yet.



A Coweta County deputy and two men are recovering in the hospital Saturday following a roadside fight between a driver and a hitchhiker that involved a deputy's car crash.

What we know:

A driver picked up a hitchhiker in Union City and agreed to take him to Newnan on Saturday.

The ride turned tense when the driver suspected the passenger had taken something from him.

The driver pulled into a parking lot, leading to a fight.

During the struggle, the driver suffered a severe wound to his leg from a knife he was carrying.

While heading to the scene, a Coweta County Sheriff's Office deputy crashed.

Emergency crews took the deputy to Grady Memorial Hospital, where the deputy remains in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Both men allegedly involved in the fight were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Officials have not released the exact condition or identities of either man.

What's next:

Detectives are gathering physical evidence and reviewing the details of the fight.

Authorities initially received the report as an attempted robbery, but no charges have been made.