North Georgia weather: Storms before sweater weather later this week

The Brief Atlanta could reach 92 degrees Monday before cooler air arrives later this week. Scattered storms are possible through Wednesday, with a low-end severe weather risk Monday and Tuesday. Weekend lows could fall into the 50s around Atlanta and the 40s in the mountains.



Fall is apparently bringing a receipt for all that summer weather Georgia has been borrowing.

What we know:

Metro Atlanta could reach a sweltering 92 degrees Monday, but a cold front will gradually bring showers, storms and a significant drop in temperatures. By Thursday, the afternoon high is expected to reach only 77 degrees.

Monday brings a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, with activity favoring areas near the Interstate 85 corridor before fading during the evening.

Parts of metro Atlanta and North Georgia are under a Level 1 severe weather risk. The main threats are damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail as large as a dime. The risk extends from LaGrange and Griffin northward through portions of Morgan, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.

The front will not make a quick exit. Another round of showers and storms is possible Tuesday, the first day of fall, with rain potentially beginning during the morning in eastern Georgia. Tuesday’s rain chance stands at 60%.

A few morning showers may linger Wednesday before conditions improve during the afternoon. Clouds could remain Thursday, but temperatures will finally begin feeling more like fall.

Morning lows will drop into the lower and middle 60s Thursday, with some 50s possible in northeast Georgia. By Friday morning, communities outside the Perimeter, including Canton, Dallas, Griffin and Covington, could fall into the upper 50s.

Atlanta could wake up to 59 degrees Saturday. Blairsville may reach 50, while some of Georgia’s highest peaks could dip into the 40s.

The reward for making it through the stormy start to the week arrives just in time for the weekend: sunshine, highs near 80 and crisp morning temperatures in the 50s.

🍂 The week ahead

⛈️ Monday: Scattered storms, 40% rain chance and a high near 92. A few storms could produce damaging wind and small hail.

🌧️ Tuesday: First day of fall with a 60% chance of showers and storms.

🌦️ Wednesday: A 40% rain chance, mainly during the morning, followed by gradual clearing.

☁️ Thursday: Mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler, with a high near 77.

🌤️ Friday: A cool morning followed by a pleasant afternoon.

☀️ Saturday: Picture-perfect fall weather, with a morning low near 59 in Atlanta and a high around 80.

🍁 Sunday: Mostly pleasant, with a high near 82 after another cool start.