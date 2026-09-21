Georgia Slim Chickens employee surprised with a Hummer

The Brief Antonio Gibson received the keys and title to a Hummer from his boss and co-workers. The surprise came after Gibson had been searching for an affordable vehicle. The restaurant owner said Gibson became a kitchen leader known for encouraging others.



One Georgia fast-food employee can officially upgrade his commute after his boss and co-workers surprised him with the keys to a Hummer.

What we know:

Antonio Gibson works at Slim Chickens in Gray, where owner Justin Kelly said he has become a leader in the kitchen and a steady source of encouragement for the people around him.

Gibson met Kelly at a hiring event at a local high school. Kelly acknowledged that Gibson initially faced some challenges on the job, but he said the young employee worked hard and grew into an important member of the restaurant’s team.

That generosity apparently goes both ways. When Gibson received his first paycheck of more than $1,000 — what he called his "big boy check" — he used some of the money to buy food, snacks and Red Bulls for his co-workers.

Kelly and the rest of the team knew Gibson had been searching for a car he could afford. After discussing it, they decided there was no good reason not to help.

What they're saying:

"What we wanted to do is we want to give you some keys to the Hummer," Kelly told Gibson as his co-workers gathered around him.

The surprise came with more than just a set of keys. Gibson also received the vehicle’s title, meaning the Hummer is officially his.

Gibson was all smiles as he accepted the gift — and now has a considerably bigger ride for cruising around Gray.