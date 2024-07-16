RNC 2024: Sandy Springs Police sends officers to assist security efforts in Milwaukee

Sandy Springs Police have several members of a highly trained task force in their department on the ground in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.

The department says its officers from their quick response force are the only ones from Georgia assisting at the convention.

"Several months ago, the Miluwakee PD Chief of police reached out to law enforcement agencies across the country and requested assistance for security during this week," Sgt. Leon Millholland of the Sandy Springs Police Department said.

"The Sandy Springs Police quick response force is well-trained [and] well-equipped," he said. "They can respond to an active assailant or civil disturbances."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sandy Springs Police Department squad car

2024 Republican National Convention security

Sandy Springs Police is one of the dozens of local law enforcement agencies across the country at the convention.

The team of eight police officers and one attack medic from the Sandy Springs Fire Department left on Saturday just before the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

While tensions are high following Saturday's attack, Millholland said the Sandy Springs team hasn't seen any major incidents in Milwaukee.

"I communicate daily with Lt. McGinnis, who is the commander of the Quick Response force, and morale is high. They're doing well. Motivation is high," he said.

Millholland said, thanks to full staffing, they're able to provide support in Milwaukee throughout the week.

"We've got the personnel to cover Sandy Springs and protect our citizens here and, also, to help out with our brothers and sisters in Milwaukee," he added.

This isn't the first time this team has assisted at a major political event. They also on the ground at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte.